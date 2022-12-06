Look: Olivia Ponton's Best Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Photos

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 14: Olivia Ponton attends the New York City premiere of the Prime Video series "The Summer I Turned Pretty" on June 14, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Craig Barritt/Getty Images for Prime Video)

Olivia Ponton was one of eight rookies for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit this year. She was photographed in Montenegro with several other models.

Ponton, 20, has become a popular influencer on TikTok and Instagram. She constantly promotes self-love and the importance of being kind.

As you'd expect, Ponton was excited to collaborate with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit.

Here's a behind-the-scenes look at Ponton's rookie photoshoot:

It's been a big year for Ponton, who made her debut on the SI Swimsuit runway for Miami Swim Week.

It would not be a surprise to see Ponton in a future issue of SI Swim.

You can view every photo that Ponton has taken for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit here.