Look: Paige Spiranac’s Best Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Photos

The calendar has flipped to 2022, which means the newest edition of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue will be here before you know it.

Over the years, several notable athletes have posed for the iconic magazine issue. Perhaps we’ll see another one or two posing for the 2022 edition.

Former professional golfer turned sports media personality Paige Spiranac is among those who have posed for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit in recent years.

Spiranac, who played college golf at the University of Arizona and San Diego State University, has since transitioned into a sports media role. She has several million followers on Instagram and hundreds of thousands more across Twitter and YouTube.

Some of Spiranac’s best photos with her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit shoot have been shared on social media.

So @SI_Swimsuit magazine comes out tomorrow!! Make sure to go pick up a copy☺️ Still in disbelief I’ll be in it😱 #SISwim pic.twitter.com/Ka48yabXdY — Paige Spiranac (@PaigeSpiranac) February 13, 2018

“I’ve been a fan for such a long time and I never thought in my wildest dreams that I would get the opportunity to be a part of the SI Swimsuit family. I get chills every time I think about it. So yes, it’s still that hard to believe and I’m still in disbelief!” she told SI Swim.

Who do you want to see posing in 2022?