Look: Favorite Paige VanZant Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Photos

ST. LOUIS, MO - JANUARY 12: Paige VanZant holds an open workout for fans and media at the Scottrade Center on January 12, 2018 in St. Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

Over the past few years, there have been a number of professional athletes who have suited up for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit.

One of the most well-known to do so recently was former MMA star turned Bare Knuckle Boxing fighter Paige VanZant. The social media star posed for the iconic Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue in 2019.

VanZant, who has millions of followers on social media, joined the likes of Lindsey Vonn, Alex Morgan and many other athletes who have suited up for the issue.

Here's a few photos from her shoot.

Walter Chin/SI.

