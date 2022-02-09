Look: Paige VanZant’s Top Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Photos

Several notable athletes have posed for the iconic Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue over the years.

Former UFC star turned Bare Knuckle Boxing standout Paige VanZant joined the list of big-time athletes to pose for the iconic magazine edition in 2019.

“This is my way of not holding anything back. I want people to know that you don’t have to choose. You do not have to label yourself as one thing because that’s what surrounds you. I’m not scared anymore to show how girly I am. To go from an amazing UFC finish win in January, to shooting for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit magazine in February could not be more of a dream come true,” she said.

For VanZant, it was special.

“I was unbelievably shocked that SI Swimsuit called and asked if I would be apart of their magazine. I have constantly been having to prove to the world and UFC fans that you can be beautiful and a bad ass at the same time. Well, now it’s my moment to shine,” she told SI.com.

VanZant has developed a massive presence on social media, as well, with more than 3 million followers on the social media platform.

The former UFC star has shared some of her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit photos on social media.

VanZant is one of several notable athletes to pose for the issue, joining stars like Alex Morgan, Ronda Rousey, Danica Patrick and more.

Perhaps we’ll see some more notable athletes posing in 2022.