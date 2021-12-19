The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Photos: Lindsey Vonn’s Favorite Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Pictures

Lindsey Vonn on the Olympics medal stand.WHISTLER, BC - FEBRUARY 17: Lindsey Vonn of the United States celebrates with her gold medal during the medal ceremony for the Alpine Skiing Ladies Downhill on day 6 of the Vancouver 2010 Winter Olympics at Whistler Medals Plaza on February 17, 2010 in Whistler, Canada. (Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Bongarts/Getty Images)

Legendary United States Olympic skier Lindsey Vonn is among the notable athletes to have posed for the iconic Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue.

Shooting for the 2022 edition of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit magazine is underway. It’ll be interesting to see if any notable athletes pose for the 2022 edition of the magazine.

Vonn posed for the iconic issue back in 2019 – her third time posing for the magazine.

The legendary skier has shared some of her favorite photos on Instagram.

Vonn added that her favorite Sports Illustrated Swimsuit memory was the bodypaint shoot.

“I think the body paint shoot was the craziest shoot I’ve been on. From the 13 hours of painting to running around basically naked…it was a trip! By the end of the shoot I felt so confident I didn’t even realize I was only wearing paint!” she said.

You can view Vonn’s complete photoshoot here.

Who do you want to see posing in 2022?

About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the Executive Editor at The Spun.