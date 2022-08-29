Photo: SI Swimsuit Model's Pamela Anderson Look Goes Viral

A Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue model's Pamela Anderson-style look is going viral on social media.

SI Swimsuit issue veteran Camille Kostek showed off her Pam Anderson-inspired bangs on social media.

Kostek is going viral for the look.

"A Morning in Malibu 🍋🌱🌊 oh and I finally committed and went full force pammy bangs," she wrote.

If you're a swimsuit model, you can't do much better than imitating Pamela Anderson.

Full photos from the 2022 edition of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue can be viewed online.