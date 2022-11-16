Photos: Abby Dahlkemper's Best Swimsuit Photos Going Viral

ST LOUIS, MISSOURI - MAY 16: Abby Dahlkemper #7 of the United States stands on the field before the match against New Zealand at Busch Stadium on May 16, 2019 in St Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue has had a United States women's national team feel over the years.

Several prominent U.S. women's soccer stars, from Alex Morgan to Abby Dahlkemper, have posed for the prominent magazine issue.

Over the years, some of Morgan's best swimsuit photos have trended on social media. So, too, have Dahlkemper's.

FRISCO, TX - OCTOBER 14: Abby Dahlkemper #7 of the United States controls the ball during the National Anthem before the semifinals match between Jamaica and United States as part of CONCACAF Women's Championship at Toyota Stadium on October 14, 2018 in Frisco, Texas. (Photo by Omar Vega/Getty Images)

Dahlkemper was one of five United States women's national team stars to pose for the magazine in 2019.

The United States women's national team star was a natural in front of the camera.

Some of Dahlkemper's best photos have been shared on social media over the years.

You can view her full galleries with SI Swimsuit here.