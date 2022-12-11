Photos: Alex Morgan's Best 'Body Paint' Swimsuit Shots

LYON, FRANCE - JULY 02: Alex Morgan of USA looks on during the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France Semi Final match between England and USA at Stade de Lyon on July 02, 2019 in Lyon, France. (Photo by Quality Sport Images/Getty Images)

Alex Morgan has accomplished quite a bit, both on and off of the soccer field.

On the soccer field, Morgan is as dominant as they come, leading the United States to World Cup wins and Olympic gold medals.

Off the field, Morgan is a superstar, with several notable endorsement deals, business pursuits and other ventures. She's also posed for the iconic Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue.

Alex Morgan/SI Swimsuit YouTube.

Morgan's best photoshoot, arguably, was her "Body Paint" photoshoot.

Some of her best "Body Paint" shots have gone viral.

Morgan has trended on social media for her photoshoots with SI Swimsuit, as well.

Perhaps we'll see Morgan posing for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue again at some point.

She's been featured in the magazine three times already.