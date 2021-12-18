Photos: Alex Morgan’s Best Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Pictures

Alex Morgan is only one of a handful of athletes to pose for Sports Illustrated’s Swimsuit edition multiple times.

Just two years ago, Morgan and several of her teammates like Megan Rapinoe and Abby Dahlkemper were featured in the magazine.

“It was so awesome. The last two shoots, I was the only soccer player and that was totally fine. [I was] really happy to represent my team and to represent the soccer community, but just to be able to do it with such an empowering group of women that I share such a big life with was just even more amazing,” she told the magazine.

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit’s official Twitter account shared some of Alex Morgan’s photos from shoots over the past few years. Here’s a look at some of the best photos for the soccer star.

Earlier this summer, Morgan and the United States Women’s National Team competed in the Olympics. After an ugly start to group play, the team rebounded to finish second in the group and advance to the knockout stage.

A shootout victory over the Netherlands put the USWNT one game away from playing for a gold medal. Unfortunately, the team fell to Canada by a score of 1-0.

They eventually defeated Australia to take home the bronze medal.

The 2021 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue came out over the summer. Photos from the 2021 issue can be seen here.