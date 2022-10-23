Photos: Alex Morgan's Top 'Body Paint' Swimsuit Shots

LYON, FRANCE - JULY 07: Alex Morgan of United States getting into the field during the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France Final match between The United State of America and The Netherlands at Stade de Lyon on July 7, 2019 in Lyon, France. (Photo by Marcio Machado/Getty Images)

Legendary United States women's national team star Alex Morgan has accomplished quite a bit, both on and off of the soccer pitch.

Morgan, one of the most accomplished women's soccer players of all-time, has also built up quite a brand off of the field.

Earlier in her career, Morgan, who has millions of followers across social media, posed for the iconic Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue, multiple times, in fact.

Morgan took part in the legendary "Body Paint" photoshoot for SI Swimsuit, too.

Morgan went on to be a cover model for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue back in 2019.

Some of her top shots have been shared on social media.

