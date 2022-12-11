Photos: Aly Raisman's Best 'Body Paint' Swimsuit Shots

LONDON, ENGLAND - AUGUST 07: Gold medalist Alexandra Raisman of the United States poses on the podium during the medal ceremony for the Artistic Gymnastics Women's Floor Exercise final on Day 11 of the London 2012 Olympic Games at North Greenwich Arena on August 7, 2012 in London, England. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Aly Raisman is as fierce as they come on the gymnastics mat, dominating for Team USA over the years.

The gold medal-winning Olympian is as fierce as they come off the floor, too.

Raisman, who's been a key voice in speaking out on women's gymnastics issues, has been featured heavily in the iconic Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue.

Some of her powerful "Body Paint" photographs have gone viral over the years.

Raisman posed in nothing but "Body Paint" with some powerful words written on her body for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue.

She's been featured in the magazine a couple of times now.

Raisman is a woman to look up to, both on and off of the gymnastics mat.

You can view her full photoshoots here.