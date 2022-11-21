Photos: Aly Raisman's 'Body Paint' Photos That Went Viral

LONDON, ENGLAND - AUGUST 07: Gold medalist Alexandra Raisman of the United States poses on the podium during the medal ceremony for the Artistic Gymnastics Women's Floor Exercise final on Day 11 of the London 2012 Olympic Games at North Greenwich Arena on August 7, 2012 in London, England. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue has featured some pretty legendary athletes over the years, from Serena Williams to Lindsey Vonn to Alex Morgan.

But few Sports Illustrated Swimsuit athletes, if any, are more empowering than Aly Raisman.

The iconic United States gymnast has posed for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue a couple of times. Her "Body Paint"photoshoot is what stands out, though.

Some of her top "Body Paint" photos have gone viral. Raisman has also posed for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue in some top swimsuits.

Raisman is one of several top athletes to pose for the iconic Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue.

You can view her top photos here.