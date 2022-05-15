Photos: Ashley Callingbull Is Making Her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Debut

There will be several big and familiar names featured in the 2022 edition of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue.

Some will be new, though.

Among the new models featured in the 2022 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue: Ashley Callingbull.

Callingbull, a model, actress, motivational speaker and media host, is one of several notable 2022 Sports Illustrated Swim Finalists.

Callingbull has done a lot to help the world. She is a First Nation’s activist who was named Mrs. Universe 2015. Callingbull also does a lot of work with community Elders and aboriginal youth.

The 2022 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue is set to be released in full online on Monday morning.

You can view more from the 2022 edition of the iconic Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue here.