Photos: Brooklyn Decker's Favorite 'Body Paint' Swimsuit Shots

In 2006, Brooklyn Decker made her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit debut. She then went on to become a very popular model.

Three years after Decker made her SI Swim debut, she had the chance to participate in the "Body Paint" series.

Decker had an elaborate swimsuit painted onto her body in Grenada.

A behind-the-scenes look at Decker's photoshoot from 2009 can be seen here.

Throughout her SI Swim career, Decker has made it known that she has nothing but love and respect for the iconic brand.

"It's pretty special to be an SI Swimsuit model," Decker said on set. "For me, I was out of high school and it was my first big job. They put me on the map."

Here are some photos from Decker's run with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit:

Decker was the 2010 cover model for SI Swim. Overall, she has appeared in six separate issues.

You can view all of Decker's photoshoots with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit here.