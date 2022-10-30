Photos: Brooklyn Decker's Top 'Body Paint' Swimsuit Shots

LAS VEGAS - FEBRUARY 10: Cover model for the 2010 Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue, Brooklyn Decker arrives for Sports Illustrated swimsuit on location launch party at the Jet Nightclub at The Mirage Hotel & Casino on February 10, 2010 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Steven Lawton/FilmMagic)

Few Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue models in recent history were more beloved than Brooklyn Decker.

The wife of legendary tennis star Andy Roddick landed some Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue covers in her prime. She was consistently among the most-popular models in the issue.

Arguably the most famous photoshoot for Decker was her "Body Paint" photoshoot.

Some of the top shots from that "Body Paint" photoshoot have gone viral.

Decker is one of several notable models to pose in "Body Paint" for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit.

Decker is one of the most famous swimsuit models in the magazine's history.

