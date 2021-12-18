Photos: Camille Kostek’s Best Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Pictures

Few models have made an impact the way Camille Kostek has – both in front of the camera and in the media landscape.

She and Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski are one of the sports world’s favorite couples and it’s easy to see why. They just love to have fun.

Earlier this week, Kostek took to her Instagram account to share one of her favorite photos from the latest Sports Illustrated Swimsuit shoot.

“One of my favorite shots from Sports Illustrated Swimsuit ‘21 🩱 I grew up in awe of the icons in these magazines each year. I couldn’t wait for the newest issue to hit stands to run to the store to find and buy every time. That Sports Illustrated mark reminds me that you can dream, turns those dreams to goals, and turn goals to your reality. You’re capable of tapping in to do the same ☁️ 🌀 !!!!” she said.

Just over two months ago, she learned that she would be on the cover.

“2022 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Calendar Cover Girl moment 💙!!!!!” she said. “We never know who will land cover spots when the calendars drop so this was an exciting surprise when one of you tagged me in an IG story when purchasing one at the store ! While I’m here … thank you to all of you who have continued to show and send love and support my way.”

Camille continues to dominate the modeling world.