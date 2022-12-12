Photos: Caroline Wozniacki's Best 'Body Paint' Swimsuit Shots

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - JANUARY 27: Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark celebrates winning a point in her women's singles final against Simona Halep of Romania on day 13 of the 2018 Australian Open at Melbourne Park on January 27, 2018 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

Caroline Wozniacki has done a lot on the tennis court over the course of her career.

The Danish tennis star is one of the most accomplished tennis stars of the last decade plus. But while she's done a lot on the court, she's also been quite successful off of it.

Off the court, Wozniacki has even posed for the iconic Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue.

Wozniacki took part in the legendary "Body Paint" photoshoots for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit.

Wozniacki is one of several notable athletes - including tennis stars - to pose for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue.

Many have taken part in the "Body Paint" photoshoots, as well.

We've seen several notable tennis stars posing for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue, including Canadian star Genie Bouchard.

Perhaps we'll see another notable tennis star or two posing for the 2023 issue.