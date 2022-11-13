Photos: Caroline Wozniacki's 'Body Paint' Swimsuit Photos Go Viral

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - JANUARY 27: Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark celebrates winning a point in her women's singles final against Simona Halep of Romania on day 13 of the 2018 Australian Open at Melbourne Park on January 27, 2018 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

Caroline Wozniacki is of course best known for her performance on the tennis court.

The Denmark tennis star accomplished quite a bit on the court throughout her legendary career.

But Wozniacki's stardom expanded to areas outside of tennis, too. She got into some prominent modeling, as well.

Over the years, some of Wozniacki's top "Body Paint" photos from her shoot with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit went viral on social media.

Wozniacki is one of several top athletes to pose for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue, but only a handful took part in the iconic "Body Paint" photoshoot.

Some of Caroline's top photos have gone viral on social media over the years, too.

Wozniacki is one of several notable athletes to pose for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue over the years.

You can view more from the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue online here.