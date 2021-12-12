Photos: Danica Patrick’s Best Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Pictures

Danica Patrick is among the notable athletes to have posed for the iconic Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue over the years.

Several notable athletes, including Alex Morgan, Genie Bouchard, Lindsey Vonn, Paige Spiranac, and Anastasia Ashley, have all posed for the iconic issue.

Patrick did it back in 2008 and again in ’09.

“You could actually say I was on the cover,” Patrick joked in an interview years ago. “I had a little image in the top right corner of the cover. I think Bar Refaeli was the cover girl that year.”

Patrick said it was one of the coolest experiences of her career.

“I had so much fun. It was a great experience and I loved it completely. Like, I wish I was a swimsuit model because it was really fun,” she added.

Some of Patrick’s best shots have been shared on social media.

Shooting for the 2022 edition of the iconic Sports Illustrated Swimsuit magazine is underway. Perhaps we’ll see another notable athlete or two posing for the issue this year.

Who do you want to see featured?