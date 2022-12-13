Photos: Danica Patrick's Best 'Steamy' Swimsuit Shots
In 2008, iconic IndyCar driver Danica Patrick made her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit debut.
It was a unique experience for Patrick, especially since it was her first time collaborating with the brand.
"This type of shooting is really fun. I didn't know how I'd feel coming in," Patrick said. "I've done very little - I don't think I've ever really been in a straight swimming suit before for a photoshoot. So, I was a little bit nervous but excited too."
Patrick took a few photos for the magazine while wearing her racing gloves.
Sports Illustrated Swimsuit shared a behind-the-scenes look at Patrick's photoshoot from 2008.
Patrick returned for the 2009 issue of SI Swim.
Patrick is one of several notable athletes to pose for SI Swim.
You can view every photo from Patrick's run with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit here.