Photos: Danica Patrick's Best 'Steamy' Swimsuit Shots

DAYTONA BEACH, FL - FEBRUARY 14: Danica Patrick, driver of the #7 GoDaddy Chevrolet, talks to the media during the Daytona 500 Media Day at Daytona International Speedway on February 14, 2018 in Daytona Beach, Florida. (Photo by Jerry Markland/Getty Images)

In 2008, iconic IndyCar driver Danica Patrick made her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit debut.

It was a unique experience for Patrick, especially since it was her first time collaborating with the brand.

"This type of shooting is really fun. I didn't know how I'd feel coming in," Patrick said. "I've done very little - I don't think I've ever really been in a straight swimming suit before for a photoshoot. So, I was a little bit nervous but excited too."

Patrick took a few photos for the magazine while wearing her racing gloves.

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit shared a behind-the-scenes look at Patrick's photoshoot from 2008.

Patrick returned for the 2009 issue of SI Swim.

Check it out:

Patrick is one of several notable athletes to pose for SI Swim.

