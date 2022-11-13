Photos: Danica Patrick's Best Swimsuit Photos Going Viral

DAYTONA BEACH, FL - FEBRUARY 14: Danica Patrick, driver of the #7 GoDaddy Chevrolet, talks to the media during the Daytona 500 Media Day at Daytona International Speedway on February 14, 2018 in Daytona Beach, Florida. (Photo by Jerry Markland/Getty Images)

Danica Patrick joked when she posed for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue that she wishes she was a full-time swimsuit model.

She wasn't really joking that much, either.

Patrick, who drove IndyCar and NASCAR, was certainly insanely accomplished in her field. But Patrick was pretty successful in the modeling world, too.

Some of Patrick's top swimsuit photos have gone viral on social media over the years.

Patrick, who posed for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue twice, has admitted she wishes she could do it more.

Some of her best photos are NASCAR-themed, too.

Patrick has often shown off her modeling figure on her own social media pages, too.

