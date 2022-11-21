Photos: Danica Patrick's Best Swimsuit Photos That Went Viral

LAGUNA NIGUEL, CA - OCTOBER 02: Danica Patrick speaks onstage at the Fortune Most Powerful Women Summit 2018 at Ritz Carlton Hotel on October 2, 2018 in Laguna Niguel, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Fortune)

Few athletes to pose for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue have sparked as much interest in Danica Partrick.

The former NASCAR and IndyCar driver posed for the iconic Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue in 2008 and again in '09.

Patrick loved it so much, she joked she wished she was a full-time swimsuit model. The former racing star could certainly pull off a career change if she wanted it.

Some of Patrick's top Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue photos have gone viral on social media.

Of course, Patrick's top photos were NASCAR-themed.

Patrick had such a good time with the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue, she wished she could do it as her full-time career.

She's doing pretty well in her other careers, though.

Patrick is one of several notable athletes to pose for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue.

