Photos: Danica Patrick's Favorite Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Shots

HOMESTEAD, FL - NOVEMBER 17: Danica Patrick, driver of the #10 Aspen Dental Ford, speaks during a press conference announcing her retirement from full-time racing at Homestead-Miami Speedway on November 17, 2017 in Homestead, Florida. (Photo by Jonathan Ferrey/Getty Images)

The 2022 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue is set to be released on Monday morning.

Content from this year's issue has already started to get released online, though the full content from the iconic 2022 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue will be released in full on Monday.

Over the years, several notable athletes and sports figures have been a part of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue. This year, some WNBA stars took part in the iconic issue. Photos from their shoot can be seen here.

Danica Patrick is among those who have posed for the issue. The former racing star posed for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue multiple times, in 2008 and '09.

“You could actually say I was on the cover,” Patrick said in an interview years ago. “I had a little image in the top right corner of the cover. I think Bar Refaeli was the cover girl that year.”

It was an unforgettable experience for the ex-racing star.

“I had so much fun. It was a great experience and I loved it completely. Like, I wish I was a swimsuit model because it was really fun,” she added.

Some of Patrick's coolest shots have been shared in YouTube videos from Sports Illustrated Swimsuit.

Who do you hope to see featured in the iconic Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue?