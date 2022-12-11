Photos: Emily Ratajkowksi's Best 'Body Paint' Swimsuit Shots

Getty Images.

Emily Ratajkowski has been making headlines as of late.

The legendary supermodel and actress has been seen dating Pete Davidson. The ex-boyfriend of Kim Kardashian, Ariana Grande, Kate Beckinsale and others has moved on to another A-lister.

Ratajkowski is best known for her acting performances, though she's also appeared in the iconic Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue.

Some of Em Rata's best Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue photos have gone viral.

Ratajkowski is one of several notable celebrities to pose for the iconic Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue.

Some of her best shots have trended on social media, as well.

Perhaps we'll see some more big-time celebrities posing for the issue in 2023.

