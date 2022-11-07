Photos: Emily Ratajkowski's Favorite 'Body Paint' Swimsuit Shots

FLORENCE, ITALY - JUNE 14: Emily Ratajkowski attends the Superga Party during Pitti Immagine Uomo 102 at La Loggia del Piazzale Michelangelo on June 14, 2022 in Florence, Italy. (Photo by Stefania M. D'Alessandro/Getty Images) Stefania M. D'Alessandro/Getty Images

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue has featured some pretty prominent celebrities over the years, including some big-time Hollywood actresses.

Emily Ratajkowski is among them.

The Hollywood starlet even posed in "Body Paint" for the classic Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue.

Some of her top shots have gone viral on social media.

Emily is one of several prominent models, actresses and athletes to pose in "Body Paint" for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue.

You can view more from her classic 2014 photoshoot with SI Swimsuit here.