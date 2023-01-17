Look: Favorite 'Body Paint' Swimsuit Photos Of Rose Bertram

Belgian model Rose Bertram arrives for the screening of the film "A Felesegem Tortenete" (The Story Of My Wife) at the 74th edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, on July 14, 2021. (Photo by Valery HACHE / AFP) (Photo by VALERY HACHE/AFP via Getty Images) VALERY HACHE/Getty Images

Belgian model Rose Bertram made her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit debut in 2015. She posed for the magazine in nothing but body paint.

This was an unusual experience for Bertram to say the least. That being said, she was impressed with the finished product.

"It's weird," Bertram said when describing the experience. "I feel naked but it looks like I have a swimsuit on."

Bertram's photoshoot took place in St. John, U.S. Virgin Islands.

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit shared a behind-the-scenes look at Bertram's photoshoot from 2015.

Bertram returned for the 2016 and 2017 issues of SI Swimsuit. Instead of posing in body paint, she wore various swimsuits.

Here are some of her best photos:

Bertram's last appearance in Sports Illustrated Swimsuit was in 2017. Perhaps she'll return in the future.

