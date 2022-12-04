Photos: Favorite World Cup 'Body Paint' Swimsuit Looks
The 2022 Men's World Cup from Qatar is in the knockout round.
On Saturday, the Netherlands topped the United States, while Argentina moved past Australia.
Over the course of the tournament, some fans have been going viral in the stands. This is not the first time that that's happened, of course.
In fact, over the years, Sports Illustrated Swimsuit has featured some prominent World Cup fans in nothing but "Body Paint" for the magazine issue.
Sports Illustrated Swimsuit has featured some prominent soccer wives and girlfriends in the magazine.
Many of those women have gone viral at the World Cup over the years.
In fact, a prominent Croatian fan went viral in the stands during this year's tournament.
She's been making headlines.
The 2022 Men's World Cup, meanwhile, will continue on Sunday, with two important knockout stage games.