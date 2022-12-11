Photos: Genevieve Morton's Best 'Body Paint' Swimsuit Shots

Getty Images.

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue is set to release its 2023 issue later next year.

Who do you want to see featured in it?

Over the years, some prominent models, athletes and celebrities have all been featured in the magazine.

Genevieve Morton certainly turned heads when she was featured in the magazine. Her iconic "Body Paint" photoshoot went viral on social media.

Morton is one of several notable models to pose in "Body Paint" for SI Swimsuit.

Some of her best photos have been trending on social media over the years.

Morton, unsurprisingly, has long been a fan favorite in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue.

You can view her full photoshoots with the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue here.