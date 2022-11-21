Photos: Genevieve Morton's 'Body Paint' Photos Going Viral

Getty Images.

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue has featured some big names over the years, from models like Christie Brinkley to Elle MacPherson to Kate Upton.

Genevieve Morton joined the list a couple of years back.

The prominent swimsuit model posed in nothing but "Body Paint" for the iconic Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue.

Some of Morton's top photos have since gone viral on social media.

Morton has posed for the iconic Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue a couple of times.

Some of her top shots have been trending on Twitter over the years.

Morton last posed for the iconic Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue back in 2015.

You can view her full photoshoots here.