Photos: Genevieve Morton's Top 'Body Paint' Swimsuit Shots

LOS ANGELES, CA - JULY 28: Model Genevieve Morton arrives at the Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation Blue Diamond Gala at Dodger Stadium on July 28, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

South African model Genevieve Morton made her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit debut in 2010. It didn't take long for her to cement her status as one of the most popular models of her generation.

In 2014, Morton was named one of the "Top 50 Swimsuit Models of All Time" by Sports Illustrated.

The following year, Morton participated in the "Body Paint" series for SI Swim. Her photoshoot took place in St. John, U.S. Virgin Islands.

Morton's entire photoshoot from 2015 can be seen here.

Overall, Morton has been a part of six separate photoshoots for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit.

Here's a photo from the 2013 issue:

Morton has not collaborated with SI Swim since her photoshoot in 2015.

You can view all of Morton's photos with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit here.