Photos: Genie Bouchard's Top Swimsuit Photos Going Viral

Canadian tennis player Genie Bouchard made her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit debut in 2017. Her rookie photoshoot took place in Turks and Caicos.

Bouchard was nervous the first time she had a photoshoot with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit. Those nerves quickly went away when she arrived on set for her second photoshoot.

"I definitely feel much more comfortable this time around and feel like I can be myself," Bouchard said.

Bouchard's confidence was on full display for photoshoot in Aruba.

Bouchard had a lot of success on the tennis court in 2014, making a run to the finals at Wimbledon. She also appeared in the semifinals of the Australian Open and French Open.

