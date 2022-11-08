Photos: Hailey Clauson's Favorite 'Body Paint' Swimsuit Shots

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 19: Hailey Clauson attends the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue aunch party at Hard Rock Hotel Times Square on May 19, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Gotham/FilmMagic) Gotham/Getty Images

Earlier this summer, Sports Illustrated revealed its new Swimsuit edition, which featured a number of veteran models who made their returns.

Among them was Hailey Clauson, who was photographed by the SI Swimsuit team in 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2019. Her most iconic shoot came as a rookie for the 2015 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue. S

She became one of the few models who posed for the issue in a body paint bikini. Sports Illustrated Swimsuit shared a few different photos from the shoot.

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Twitter account also showed a GIF of her shoot.

While she's most well-known for appearing in front of the camera, she also likes to get behind the camera and into the creative process.

"Having a voice towards the creative process of the shoot and curating my own style,” she told SI Swim when asked what she likes about being behind the camera. “It feels good to be able to express my ideas and bring them to life through our photos.”

Check out Hailey Clauson in the 2022 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue.

