Photos: Hillory Fields Excited For Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue

The 2022 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit edition is almost upon us. One of its most fearless models will be gracing the annual edition for the first time.

Hillory Fields, aka Hillory Banks, is joining the star-studded lineup of this year's SI Swimsuit edition.

Fields made a name for herself as a travel ICU nurse who founded SBAR, an app that allows nurses to review and rate travel assignments and hospitals where they've worked.

She's also built a sizeable following as a model, with over 20,000 followers on Instagram. And now she's parlayed that success into being a finalist in the SI Swimsuit edition.

In a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, Fields made it clear how much of a privilege to be one of the finalists for 2022.

"There are so many working women with bigger dreams who hide behind their talents in fear of failure. Women who want to be sexy but don’t want their sex appeal to overshadow their hard work because someone in a suit deemed it inappropriate... I represent curvy women, chocolate women, extroverted women, independent women, alpha females, etc. It wouldn’t be a win for just me. It would be a win for every woman who relates to all the parts that make me Hillory.”

Born in Arcadia, Florida, Hillory Fields was named after Hillary Clinton and Maya Angelou. She got her Bachelor's degree in nursing from Florida A&M and now calls Los Angeles home.

Hillory Banks will be featured in the next SI Swim edition when it launches on Monday, May 16.

