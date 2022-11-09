Photos: Hunter McGrady's Favorite 'Body Paint' Swimsuit Shots

UNIVERSAL CITY, CALIFORNIA - JULY 29: Model Hunter McGrady visits Hallmark's "Home & Family" at Universal Studios Hollywood on July 29, 2019 in Universal City, California. (Photo by Paul Archuleta/Getty Images) Paul Archuleta/Getty Images

Hunter McGrady made her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit debut in 2017. The Los Angeles native had the chance to participate in the "Body Paint" series.

The opportunity to pose for SI Swim was an honor for McGrady, who is an advocate for body positivity.

"I'm doing this not only for me, but for any woman out there who has ever felt uncomfortable in their body," McGrady said.

McGrady wore nothing but body paint for an epic photoshoot in Anguilla.

Here are some of the best photos from McGrady's 2017 photoshoot:

McGrady has since appeared in the 2018, 2019, 2020 and 2022 issues of SI Swim. She has also launched her own fashion line, All Worthy.

It wouldn't be a surprise to see McGrady return for a future issue of the magazine.

You can check out all of McGrady's photoshoots with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit here.