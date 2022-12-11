Photos: Jennie Finch's Best Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Shots

WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 15: Jennie Finch prepares to bat during the All-Star and Legends Celebrity Softball Game at Nationals Park on July 15, 2018 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

It might be cold outside, but Sports Illustrated Swimsuit can warm people up.

Baseball free agency has been heating up this month, too. Some of the league's top players have signed with new teams for the 2023 season and beyond.

Legendary softball star Jennie Finch has probably been following closely. The former Team USA pitcher and college softball star has long retired, though she remains close to the sports of baseball and softball.

Finch is connected to Sports Illustrated Swimsuit, too.

Jennie Finch/SI Swimsuit YouTube.

Finch is one of several top athletes to pose for the iconic Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue.

Some of her top shots have trended on social media over the years.

Finch is one of several notable athletes to pose for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue, too.

Some other prominent athletes have trended on social media for their photoshoots, as well.

The 2023 issue will be out sometime next year. Perhaps we'll see another big-time athlete or two featured.