Photos: Jennie Finch's Favorite Swimsuit Shots

WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 15: Jennie Finch prepares to bat during the All-Star and Legends Celebrity Softball Game at Nationals Park on July 15, 2018 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

The iconic Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue has featured some big-time athletes over the years, but softball legend Jennie Finch really stands out.

The legendary United States softball star was a bigger than life force on the field over the years.

Finch didn't do much modeling, though she did once pose for the iconic Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue.

Some of her top swimsuit issue shots have gone viral on social media over the years.

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit recently took a look back at Finch's photoshoot and what she's up to now.

"A year after hanging up her mitt, Finch co-wrote the book, Throw Like a Girl: How to Dream Big and Believe in Yourself, with Ann Killion. The inspirational read recounts Finch’s career and offers advice on how to translate the lessons learned from playing sports into everyday life.

Last month Finch tweeted her support for Title IX as the pioneering legislation celebrated its 50th anniversary. She continues to champion women’s sports in everything she does," SI Swimsuit wrote.

Finch is one of several prominent athletes to be featured in the iconic Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue.

Perhaps we'll see more athletes featured in next year's issue.