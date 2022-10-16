Photos: Jennie Finch's Top Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Shots
October baseball has arrived.
We're a couple of weeks into October now, and a couple of weeks into the 2022 Major League Baseball postseason.
So far, it's been a fun one, with the Phillies eliminating the Braves, the Padres upsetting the Mets, the Astros sweeping the Mariners and the Yankees facing elimination against the Guardians.
Few figures are better in crunch time than Jennie Finch.
The legendary U.S. softball star was a force on the mound. She was also a big-time celebrity off of it.
Over the years, Finch even posed for the iconic Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue.
Some of Finch's best shots have gone viral.
Finch has maintained a public persona, as she has an Instagram account with more than 500,000 followers.
