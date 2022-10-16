Photos: Jennie Finch's Top Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Shots

WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 15: Jennie Finch prepares to bat during the All-Star and Legends Celebrity Softball Game at Nationals Park on July 15, 2018 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

October baseball has arrived.

We're a couple of weeks into October now, and a couple of weeks into the 2022 Major League Baseball postseason.

So far, it's been a fun one, with the Phillies eliminating the Braves, the Padres upsetting the Mets, the Astros sweeping the Mariners and the Yankees facing elimination against the Guardians.

Few figures are better in crunch time than Jennie Finch.

The legendary U.S. softball star was a force on the mound. She was also a big-time celebrity off of it.

Over the years, Finch even posed for the iconic Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue.

Some of Finch's best shots have gone viral.

SAN DIEGO, CA - JULY 10: United States Olympic softball player Jennie Finch looks on during the MLB 2016 All-Star Legends and Celebrity Softball Game at PETCO Park on July 10, 2016 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Mark Cunningham/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

Finch has maintained a public persona, as she has an Instagram account with more than 500,000 followers.

