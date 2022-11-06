Photos: Kate Upton's Favorite 'Body Paint' Swimsuit Shots

NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 05: Model Kate Upton attends The Daily Front Row Second Annual Fashion Media Awards at Park Hyatt New York on September 5, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Rommel Demano/Getty Images for The Daily Front Row)

It's happy times for the Upton family this weekend.

Kate Upton's husband, Justin Verlander, led the Houston Astros to a second World Series championship. The Astros topped the Phillies in six games on Saturday night.

Video of Upton's reaction to the big World Series win has gone viral on social media.

Upton, of course, has dominated her field, much like her husband. The legendary Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue model has posed for the magazine several times, landing multiple covers.

Her most iconic photoshoot, though, is of course her "Body Paint" photoshoot.

Some of Upton's favorite "Body Paint" shots have gone viral on social media, as well.

Life is certainly pretty good for Justin Verlander these days.