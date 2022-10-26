Photos: Kate Upton's Top 'Body Paint' Swimsuit Shots

LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 12: Kate Upton attends Canada Goose and Vogue host Cocktails and Conversation about impact climate change has on the future of polar bears event at Smogshoppe on February 12, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by JB Lacroix/Getty Images) JB Lacroix/Getty Images

Arguably the most well-known model to suit up for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit is the iconic Kate Upton.

A superstar in the modeling world, Upton has dominated the pages of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit six times over the course of her career. With three covers and a body paint shoot under her belt, she's one of the most well-known models to grace the SI Swimsuit pages.

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit posted a throwback video to one of Upton's shoots. This one features nothing but body paint, a popular feature in past shoots.

Check it out.

Upton has appeared in the body paint section more than once, doing so two years earlier in 2011 - when she earned Rookie of the Year honors.

Here's more about Upton, from SI Swimsuit:

Kate Upton, who was born in Michigan and grew up in Florida, started her career with SI Swimsuit in 2011 and earned Rookie of the Year honors. She went on to land the cover back-to-back years in 2012 (Australia) and 2013 (Antarctica). In 2014, Kate “floated in space” during a zero gravity shoot at Cape Canaveral. She returned to SI Swimsuit in 2017, making her third cover appearance. Kate and her husband, Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander, have a daughter, Genevieve, who was born in 2019.

All of Upton's SI Swimsuit content can be found here.