Photos: Kate Upton's Top Swimsuit Photos Going Viral

A great fall for the Verlander family got even better on Wednesday evening.

Major League Baseball announced its Cy Young winners this evening. Justin Verlander took home the title in the American League. The future Hall of Famer is getting both some major team and major personal hardware this season.

Life at home isn't too shabby, either.

Verlander is married to supermodel Kate Upton. Some of Upton's top swimsuit photos have trended on social media.

Upton paid tribute to her husband of five years on Instagram earlier this month.

"Congrats to @astrosbaseball and my husband on winning the World Series! And even more reason to celebrate… now we get you home! ❤️," she wrote.

Congrats to the Verlander and Upton family on one heck of a 2022.