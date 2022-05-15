Photos: Kelly Crump Excited For Sports Illustrated Swimsuit

Kelly Crump is among those set to make her debut in the 2022 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue.

The 2022 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue is set to be released on Monday morning. While there will be several familiar names in the 2022 issue, there will be some new ones, too, thanks to the Sports Illustrated Swim Search.

Crump, a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Search finalist, is among those making her debut on Monday morning.

The 42-year-old model has an incredible story. The breast cancer survivor was diagnosed at 38 with no family history. Crump, who's undergone six surgeries and 60 rounds of chemotherapy, has become a powerful story for everyone to follow.

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit will highlight her strength and bravery in the 2022 issue.

The 2022 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue is set to be released on Monday morning.

More from the 2022 edition of the magazine can be seen here.