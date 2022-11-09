Photos: Lauren Mellor's Favorite 'Body Paint' Swimsuit Shots

NEW YORK, NY - FEBRUARY 18: Model Lauren Mellor attends the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 50 Years of Swim in NYC Celebration at the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Beach House on February 18, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated)

Lauren Mellor had the chance to participate in the "Body Paint" series for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit in 2014.

Mellor, who made her rookie debut for SI Swim that same year, had a glittery sequin body painting. She was a big fan of the way it came out.

"I had a very long but exciting day," Mellor said on set. "I feel really lucky. I think the pictures are going to come out great, so I'm excited to see what happens."

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit shared a behind-the-scenes look at Mellor's photoshoot from 2014 here.

Here are some of the top photos from Mellor's 2014 experience:

Mellor's body painting was a remake of Kathy Ireland's from her photoshoot in the 1990s.

The 2014 issue of SI Swim was the last time Mellor appeared in the iconic magazine.

You can view all of Mellor's photoshoots with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit here.