Photos: Lauren Mellor's Top 'Body Paint' Swimsuit Shots

MIAMI BEACH, FL - FEBRUARY 20: Model Lauren Mellor arrives at SI Swimsuit South Beach Soiree at The Gale South Beach on February 20, 2014 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Ilya S. Savenok/WireImage)

Lauren Mellor made her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit debut in 2014. She wore nothing but body paint for her rookie photoshoot.

Mellor had a glittery sequin body painting for the 2014 issue of SI Swim. It was a fun experience for the South African model.

"I had a very long but exciting day," Mellor said immediately following her photoshoot. "I feel really lucky. I think the pictures are going to come out great, so I'm excited to see what happens."

Well, Mellor was right about the pictures coming out great.

A behind-the-scenes look at Mellor's photoshoot from 2014 can be seen here.

The body paint on Mellor was apparently a remake of Kathy Ireland's outfit from her photoshoot.

Here's the finished product:

Mellor also posed in a handful of swimsuits for her rookie photoshoot in St. Lucia.

You can view all of Mellor's photos with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit here.