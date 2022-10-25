Photos: Lauren Mellor's Top 'Body Paint' Swimsuit Shots
Lauren Mellor made her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit debut in 2014. She wore nothing but body paint for her rookie photoshoot.
Mellor had a glittery sequin body painting for the 2014 issue of SI Swim. It was a fun experience for the South African model.
"I had a very long but exciting day," Mellor said immediately following her photoshoot. "I feel really lucky. I think the pictures are going to come out great, so I'm excited to see what happens."
Well, Mellor was right about the pictures coming out great.
A behind-the-scenes look at Mellor's photoshoot from 2014 can be seen here.
The body paint on Mellor was apparently a remake of Kathy Ireland's outfit from her photoshoot.
Here's the finished product:
Mellor also posed in a handful of swimsuits for her rookie photoshoot in St. Lucia.
You can view all of Mellor's photos with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit here.