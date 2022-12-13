Photos: Lindsey Vonn's Best 'Body Paint' Swimsuit Shots

WHISTLER, BC - FEBRUARY 17: Lindsey Vonn of the United States celebrates with her gold medal during the medal ceremony for the Alpine Skiing Ladies Downhill on day 6 of the Vancouver 2010 Winter Olympics at Whistler Medals Plaza on February 17, 2010 in Whistler, Canada. (Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Bongarts/Getty Images)

In 2010, former United States Olympic skier Lindsey Vonn made her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit debut. Six years later, she had the chance to pose for the magazine in body paint.

Vonn admit that it was an unusual experience for her. However, she was able to embrace it once she was the finished product.

"I wasn't quite sure if I was comfortable at first with body paint," Vonn said. "But I figured it's pretty much the same as wearing a bathing suit anyway."

Vonn was photographed for the 2016 issue of SI Swim in Petit St. Vincent.

Here's a behind-the-scenes look at Vonn's photoshoot:

Vonn was joined by Ronda Rousey and Caroline Wozniacki for this photoshoot.

Vonn returned for the 2019 issue of SI Swim. She announced the news on Instagram, saying, "Third time is the charm."

You can view all of Vonn's body paint photos with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit here.