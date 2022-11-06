Photos: Lindsey Vonn's Favorite 'Body Paint' Swimsuit Shots

WHISTLER, BC - FEBRUARY 17: Lindsey Vonn of the United States celebrates with her gold medal during the medal ceremony for the Alpine Skiing Ladies Downhill on day 6 of the Vancouver 2010 Winter Olympics at Whistler Medals Plaza on February 17, 2010 in Whistler, Canada. (Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Bongarts/Getty Images)

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue "Body Paint" photoshoots have produced a lot of memorable shots.

Several top models, and even some famous athletes, have posed in nothing but "Body Paint" for the iconic Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue.

Lindsey Vonn is in that group.

The legendary U.S. Olympics skier has posed in nothing but "Body Paint" for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue.

Some of Vonn's top photos with the "Body Paint" issue have trended on social media.

Vonn is one of several top athletes to pose for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue.

