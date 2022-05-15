Photos: Lotta Hintsa Making Her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Debut

The 2022 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue will be released online on Monday morning.

This year's edition of the iconic magazine issue will feature some familiar names, along with a lot of new ones.

Among the new ones: Lotta Hintsa.

Hintsa, a high altitude climber and endurance athlete, is one of several SI Swim Search finalists for 2022.

Hintsa was born in Finland and lives a nomadic lifestyle. She's traveled to some of the highest mountain ranges in the world.

While Hintsa likes to push her limits on mountain ranges and in the climbing world, she's starting to conquer the modeling world, as well.

"I joined the @theswimfluencenetwork (the most amazing, supportive, inspiring women on that platform!), submitted my short audition video, got a casting call, had the most inspiring group casting, and then got the call that I’ll be shooting with the SI team in less than two weeks in Dominican Republic! I think all of this went down in less than a month ✨ Just following my heart where it leads," she wrote on Instagram.

