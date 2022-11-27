Photos: Maria Sharapova's Favorite Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Shots

STUTTGART, GERMANY - APRIL 22: Tennis player Maria Sharapova poses for the media as she is unveiled as car manufacturer Porsche's new brand ambassador at the Porsche Museum on April 22, 2013 in Stuttgart, Germany. (Photo by Thomas Niedermueller/Getty Images)

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue has featured plenty of legendary models over the years, but it's included some top-tier athletes, as well.

Prominent tennis star Maria Sharapova joined that list back in the 2000s.

Some of Sharapova's best photoshoots with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit have gone viral over the years.

Sharapova, one of the best tennis stars of the 21st century, has trended on social media for her photoshoots.

Sharapova is one of several iconic tennis stars to pose for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue.

Some of her best shots have gone viral on social media and on YouTube.

Over the years, several prominent tennis players have posed for the iconic issue.

