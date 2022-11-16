Photos: Marisa Miller's Favorite 'Body Paint' Swimsuit Shots

Marisa Miller arrives at Spike TV's 2nd Annual Guys Choice Awards on May 29, 2008 at Sony Studios in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage) Getty Images.

Several models have participated in the "Body Paint" series for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit. In 2007, Marisa Miller had the chance to see what it's all about.

Miller had the iconic Rolling Stones lips painted on her chest for this photoshoot. It was only fitting she posed for these photos in New York.

The end result for Miller and Sports Illustrated Swimsuit was impressive.

A behind-the-scenes look at Miller's photoshoot can be seen here.

Miller also participated in other photoshoots for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit.

In 2008, Miller had another "Body Paint" photoshoot. This one took place in Turks and Caicos.

Miller appeared on the 2008 cover of SI Swim. It was one of her greatest accomplishments.

You can view all of Miller's photos from the 2007 photoshoot here.