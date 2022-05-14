Photos: Meet Former SI Swimsuit Rookie Of The Year Jasmine Sanders

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 03: Jasmine Sanders attends the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic) Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images

The latest edition of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue will be released on Monday.

In addition to some new faces joining this year's edition, some annual mainstay models will also make their return.

2019 SI Swimsuit Rookie of the Year Jasmine Sanders will be featured in the project for the fourth straight year.

Sanders appeared on the cover of the SI Swimsuit edition alongside Kate Bock and Olivia Culpo in 2020.

"It’s so amazing to be around so many strong, confident, empowering women, you can’t help but want to be one of them!" she said after being selected as a cover model.

In addition to her work with Sports Illustrated, the German-born model has also modeled for a range of fashion brands, including Victoria’s Secret, Savage x Fenty, DKNY, Jeremy Scott and Moschino.

In 2017, she became a spokesmodel for Reebok and designed her own sneaker for the brand.

The 30-year-old modeling superstar goes by Golden Barbie on Instagram, where she boasts more than five million followers

Sanders traveled to Belize with photographer Yu Tsai for SI Swimsuit 2022.

"I mean, Jasmine, one of my favorite, favorite, girls to work with. Golden Barbie. That's exactly what we just did. We made her golden," Tsai said. "She looks so amazing. Can't wait for you guys to see this."

Check out Jasmine Sanders in the 2022 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue.

Click here for more SI Swimsuit content.