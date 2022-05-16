Photos: Meet Manju, A Sports Illustrated Swim Search Finalist

Getty Images.

The 2022 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue will feature several incredibly impressive women.

Few, if any, are as impressive as Manju.

The 2022 Sports Illustrated Swim Search Finalist is a physicist, actor and the founder of two nonprofits. Manju attended the University of Oregon, where she received a Bachelor of Science in physics with a minor in math.

During her time in college, Manju worked at two NASA centers.

In 2015, Manju founded Operation Period, a youth-led, all-volunteer menstrual health nonprofit. To date, she's provided more than 20,000 menstrual products to those in need.

This year, Manju will be featured along with several other Sports Illustrated Swim Search finalists in the 2022 edition of the magazine.

The 2022 edition of the iconic Sports Illustrated Swimsuit magazine will hit newsstands later this week, but it'll be released online Monday morning.

You can view more on the complete edition of the 2022 Sports Illustrated here.